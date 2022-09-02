Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 8:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian gas giant Gazprom said the decision to stop the transit of gas to Western Europe is due to equipment issues, citing a gas leak that “does not allow the gas turbine engine to be operated safely.” The pipeline will reportedly not restart until the necessary repairs are complete.

