Russia halts gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely
September 2, 2022 8:56 pm
Russian gas giant Gazprom said the decision to stop the transit of gas to Western Europe is due to equipment issues, citing a gas leak that “does not allow the gas turbine engine to be operated safely.” The pipeline will reportedly not restart until the necessary repairs are complete.
