Russia continues to shell Sumy Oblast with heavy artillery
This item is part of our running news digest
September 13, 2022 5:17 am
Russia attacked the Esman community in Sumy Oblast 18 times with barrel artillery and another 17 times by mortar fire on Sept. 12, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said. There were also six strikes on the Shalyhynska community by self-propelled guns, Zhyvytskyi said. No casualties were reported.
