Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 13, 2022

externalRussia continues to shell Sumy Oblast with heavy artillery 

This item is part of our running news digest

September 13, 2022 5:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia attacked the Esman community in Sumy Oblast 18 times with barrel artillery and another 17 times by mortar fire on Sept. 12, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said. There were also six strikes on the Shalyhynska community by self-propelled guns, Zhyvytskyi said. No casualties were reported. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok