Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with mortars, grenade launchers

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 11, 2023 11:03 pm
Russian forces on March 11 shelled the communities of Bilopillia and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, the regional administration reported

Russia used mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns to attack the settlements. According to the regional administration, 18 attacks were recorded. 

No casualties were reported. 

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022. 



