Russia alleges explosions in Belgorod Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that Shebekino, a community in Belgorod Oblast bordering Ukraine, was shelled on Dec. 20.

According to Gladkov, one person was allegedly injured, and a third of the community’s residents have no electricity.

Ukraine has not responded to the allegations.

Russia’s Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, which has experienced ongoing attacks by Russian forces.

On Dec. 18, Gladkov claimed that one person was killed and eight were injured due to an alleged attack on Belgorod Oblast.