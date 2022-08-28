Romanian media: Bus carrying Ukrainians flips over in Romania, 23 injured
August 28, 2022 2:04 am
A bus travelled from Turkey to Ukraine carrying 43 passengers, mostly Ukrainians, including children. According to preliminary information, the driver lost control, and the bus overturned overnight on Aug. 27, injuring 23 people, reports Digi24. All injured people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
