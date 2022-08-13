RFE/RL: Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast set ‘trial’ of foreign fighters in Ukraine for Aug. 15
August 13, 2022
Five foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine were captured and are accused of “being mercenaries, preparing for terrorist activities, and conducting activities aiming to seize power,” reports RFE/RL. The foreign fighters include Matias Gustavsson from Sweden, Vjekoslav Prebeg from Croatia, and John Harding, Andrew Hill, and Dylan Healy from the U.K. If deemed guilty, they will be given the death penalty.