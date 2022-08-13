Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 13, 2022

externalRFE/RL: Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast set ‘trial’ of foreign fighters in Ukraine for Aug. 15

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 3:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Five foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine were captured and are accused of “being mercenaries, preparing for terrorist activities, and conducting activities aiming to seize power,” reports RFE/RL. The foreign fighters include Matias Gustavsson from Sweden, Vjekoslav Prebeg from Croatia, and John Harding, Andrew Hill, and Dylan Healy from the U.K. If deemed guilty, they will be given the death penalty.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok