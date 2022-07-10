RFE/RL: Russian forces ‘blackmail’ parents to send children to pro-Russian schools
July 10, 2022 6:43 am
Russian forces in temporarily occupied regions of southern Ukraine are threatening parents with the loss of parental rights should they refuse to acquire a Russian passport or send their children to designated schools, reports RFE/RL. “Locals don’t want to send their children to these schools, but they are scared,” a local history teacher from Kherson Oblast told RFE/RL.