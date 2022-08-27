RFE/RL: Eyewitnesses report Russia moving heavy military equipment to Crimea
August 27, 2022 3:55 am
Train cars loaded with heavy military equipment were spotted by eyewitnesses at the Taman railway station in Russia, which is at the entrance of the Kerch Bridge leading to the annexed Crimea, writes Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. According to the news outlet, reports show that heavy combat engineering vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, armored vehicles, and military and fuel tanks were on the railway platform.
