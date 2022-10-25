Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: US may send HAWK air defense systems to Ukraine.

October 25, 2022
The U.S. is considering providing Ukraine with HAWK air defense equipment to help it defend against Russian attacks, Reuters reported on Oct. 25, citing two unnamed U.S. officials. The HAWK interceptor missiles would be an upgrade to the smaller and shorter-range Stinger missile systems that are already in use by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, according to Reuters.


