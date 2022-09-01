Reuters: US intelligence suggests Russia is facing significant manpower issues
This item is part of our running news digest
September 1, 2022 8:33 am
Reuters reports citing a U.S. official who said that Russia is attempting to recruit wounded soldiers, acquire personnel from private security companies, and pay bonuses to conscripts. It is also likely that Russia will seek to provide pardons and financial compensation for convicted criminals in Ukraine if they agree to join the Russian forces.
