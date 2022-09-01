Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: US intelligence suggests Russia is facing significant manpower issues

September 1, 2022 8:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Reuters reports citing a U.S. official who said that Russia is attempting to recruit wounded soldiers, acquire personnel from private security companies, and pay bonuses to conscripts. It is also likely that Russia will seek to provide pardons and financial compensation for convicted criminals in Ukraine if they agree to join the Russian forces.

