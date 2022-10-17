Reuters: US Congress negotiators include $12 billion in additional aid to Ukraine in draft bill
September 26, 2022 9:05 pm
The new aid to Ukraine was in response to a request from the Biden administration, reports Reuters, citing a source familiar with the issue.
