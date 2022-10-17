Reuters: Trudeau says 'Putin's behavior only goes to show that his invasion is failing'
This item is part of our running news digest
September 22, 2022 4:54 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
"Canada condemns Putin's irresponsible escalation of the war, his partial military mobilization, his nuclear threats, as well as Russia's rushed referendums to try to annex parts of Ukraine are unacceptable," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said to reporters on Sept. 21 in New York at the United Nations General Assembly, Reuters reports.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.