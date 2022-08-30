Reuters: Taliban close to finalizing contract to purchase Russian gasoline
August 30, 2022
Reuters reports that Afghan officials are nearing the end of negotiations with Russia to purchase gasoline and benzene for the Taliban government. A spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy confirmed to Reuters that an official delegation chaired by the commerce ministry was finalizing contracts for supplies of wheat, gas and oil.
