externalReuters: Taliban close to finalizing contract to purchase Russian gasoline

August 30, 2022 1:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Reuters reports that Afghan officials are nearing the end of negotiations with Russia to purchase gasoline and benzene for the Taliban government. A spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy confirmed to Reuters that an official delegation chaired by the commerce ministry was finalizing contracts for supplies of wheat, gas and oil.

