externalReuters: Russian proxies seize 2 foreign ships in occupied Mariupol

July 6, 2022 4:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast forcibly appropriated Panama-flagged Blue Star I and Liberia-flagged Smarta Shipping without compensation, rendering them “state property,” according to letters obtained by Reuters. This is the first time commercial ships have been seized. More than 80 foreign vessels are estimated to be stuck at Ukrainian ports due to Russian aggression.

