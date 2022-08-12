Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 12, 2022

externalReuters: Russian officials undergo drone training in Iran

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 6:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Russian officials trained on drones in Iran over the last several weeks, according to Reuters. The training is a part of a deal for Iran to supply Russia with hundreds of drones. According to Patel, the weapons trading between the two countries is “potentially sanctionable under numerous authorities.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok