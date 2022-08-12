Reuters: Russian officials undergo drone training in Iran
This item is part of our running news digest
August 12, 2022 6:20 am
U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Russian officials trained on drones in Iran over the last several weeks, according to Reuters. The training is a part of a deal for Iran to supply Russia with hundreds of drones. According to Patel, the weapons trading between the two countries is “potentially sanctionable under numerous authorities.”
