Reuters: Russia, China conduct joint air exercise over Sea of Japan, East China Sea
November 30, 2022 9:45 pm
South Korea’s military reportedly dispatched fighter jets when two Chinese and six Russian warplanes, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets, entered its air defense zone on Nov. 30.
No international rules governing air defense zones exist, and the planes did not violate South Korea’s airspace.
