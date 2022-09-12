Reuters: Many Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine returning to Russia
This item is part of our running news digest
September 13, 2022 2:44 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
As Russian forces are pushed out of Kharkiv Oblast amid Ukraine's counteroffensive, many of them are moving back into Russia, an unnamed U.S. military official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. Reports of Russian forces leaving their equipment behind, "could be indicative of Russia's disorganized command and control," the official said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.