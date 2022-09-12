Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: Many Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine returning to Russia

September 13, 2022 2:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As Russian forces are pushed out of Kharkiv Oblast amid Ukraine's counteroffensive, many of them are moving back into Russia, an unnamed U.S. military official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. Reports of Russian forces leaving their equipment behind, "could be indicative of Russia's disorganized command and control," the official said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
