Reuters: Leaks from Nord Stream pipelines may be ‘largest emission event ever detected'
This item is part of our running news digest
September 30, 2022 11:42 pm
According to Manfredi Caltagirone, the UN Environment Programme acting head, the damage to the Nord Stream pipelines has most likely caused the “largest emission” of methane ever recorded, reports Reuters. Experts have not yet confirmed the amount of methane released from the damaged pipelines. “This is the most wasteful way to generate emissions,” Caltagirone said.
