Reuters: Gazprom says gas transit to Europe via Nord Stream 1 won’t resume until Siemens Energy repairs ‘faulty’ equipment
September 6, 2022 12:24 pm
Vitaly Markelov, the deputy CEO of Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom, claims German engineering firm Siemens has to “repair equipment first.” On Sept. 2, European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer said that Gazprom cutting off energy supplies to Western Europe due to technical problems was made under “fallacious pretenses.”
