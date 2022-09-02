Reuters: Biden to request $11.7 billion from Congress in aid to Ukraine
September 2, 2022 9:40 pm
The requested package will include lethal aid and budget support for Ukraine. The package will also include $2 billion to address the impact of Russia’s war on U.S. energy supplies, reports Reuters, citing the U.S. Management and Budget Office Director Shalanda Young.
