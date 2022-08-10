Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReport: Ukraine needs at least $188 billion for post-war reconstruction

August 11, 2022 1:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the KSE Institute team (the analytical unit of Kyiv School of Economics), Russia's all-out war in Ukraine have led to a direct loss of $110 billion worth of residential and non-residential buildings, and infrastructure sites, $2.1 billion of which was only from the past week.

