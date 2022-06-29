Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, June 29, 2022

externalReport: Four banks serving Russia’s defense industry still connected to SWIFT.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 29, 2022 1:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to State Warch, a Ukrainian reform watchdog, four out of ten Russian banks authorized to serve the Russian defense industry haven't been cut off from SWIFT. These are JSC Gazprombank, PJSC Bank St. Petersburg, JSC Russian Regional Development Bank, and JSC Dalnievostochnyi Bank (Far Eastern Bank).

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok