Report: Four banks serving Russia’s defense industry still connected to SWIFT.
June 29, 2022 1:42 pm
According to State Warch, a Ukrainian reform watchdog, four out of ten Russian banks authorized to serve the Russian defense industry haven't been cut off from SWIFT. These are JSC Gazprombank, PJSC Bank St. Petersburg, JSC Russian Regional Development Bank, and JSC Dalnievostochnyi Bank (Far Eastern Bank).