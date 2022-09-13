Renewed fighting breaks out between Armenia, Azerbaijan
September 13, 2022 5:08 am
The defense ministries of both countries confirmed the escalation of hostilities overnight on Sept. 12 around Nagorno Karabakh. Azerbaijan established control over Nagorno Karabakh during a 20-day war in 2020. Azerbaijan's military confirmed personnel and equipment losses.
