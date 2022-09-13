Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 13, 2022

externalRenewed fighting breaks out between Armenia, Azerbaijan

This item is part of our running news digest

September 13, 2022 5:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The defense ministries of both countries confirmed the escalation of hostilities overnight on Sept. 12 around Nagorno Karabakh. Azerbaijan established control over Nagorno Karabakh during a 20-day war in 2020. Azerbaijan's military confirmed personnel and equipment losses.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok