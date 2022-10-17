Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReintegration Ministry: Ukraine's army has liberated over 500 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

October 14, 2022 3:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukraine's Armed Forces have liberated 502 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, 75 in southern Kherson Oblast, 43 in Donetsk Oblast and seven in Luhansk Oblast over the past month.

