Reintegration Ministry: Ukraine's army has liberated over 500 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast
October 14, 2022 3:20 am
According to the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukraine's Armed Forces have liberated 502 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, 75 in southern Kherson Oblast, 43 in Donetsk Oblast and seven in Luhansk Oblast over the past month.
