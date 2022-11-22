Reintegration Ministry: Ukraine returns bodies of 33 fallen soldiers
November 22, 2022 12:21 pm
The bodies of 33 Ukrainian service people were returned to Ukraine, the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Ministry reported on Nov. 22. Ukraine has reportedly returned 721 fallen servicepeople thus far.
