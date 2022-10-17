Reintegration Ministry: Ukraine returns bodies of 25 fallen soldiers.
September 20, 2022 1:44 pm
According to the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, the bodies of 25 killed Ukrainian soldiers were retrieved in compliance with the Geneva Convention.
