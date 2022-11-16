Reintegration Ministry: Red Cross to provide $2.7 million to liberated Kherson Oblast residents
November 16, 2022 6:30 pm
The Red Cross will provide Hr 100 million ($2.7 million) to aid people living in recently liberated parts of Kherson Oblast, The Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Ministry said on Nov. 16. Residents will each receive Hr 1,200 ($33) if they were living in Kherson Oblast at the time of liberation by Ukrainian forces.
