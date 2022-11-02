Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, November 2, 2022

externalRegional development minister resigns.

This item is part of our running news digest

November 2, 2022 10:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Oleksiy Chernyshov, the minister for the development of communities and territories, is expected to replace Yuriy Vitrenko as the CEO of Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas monopoly Naftogaz, according to sources cited by Ekonomichna Pravda and Forbes Ukraine. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok