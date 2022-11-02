Regional development minister resigns.
This item is part of our running news digest
November 2, 2022 10:08 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Oleksiy Chernyshov, the minister for the development of communities and territories, is expected to replace Yuriy Vitrenko as the CEO of Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas monopoly Naftogaz, according to sources cited by Ekonomichna Pravda and Forbes Ukraine.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.