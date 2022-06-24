Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPutin to hint at nuclear war by displaying 'doomsday' plane at parade.

May 6, 2022 8:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's annual May 9 Victory Day parade will include a flight by the Il-80 "doomsday" command and control plane, which would carry Russia's top brass in the event of a nuclear war, Russia's Defense Ministry said, as cited by Reuters. The plane will take part in a Victory Day parade for the first time since 2010. The parade will also feature supersonic fighters and Tu-160 strategic bombers.

