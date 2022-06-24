Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalPutin says Russia's aim is to acquire new territories.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 9, 2022 8:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Speaking at an exhibition devoted to Peter the Great, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that the emperor’s Great Northern War against Sweden in 1700-1721 had been a return of historic Russian land, not a conquest of territory. "Apparently it is our fate too to return (territory) and strengthen ourselves," he said in an apparent reference to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The Kremlin's proxies in Ukraine said earlier that the Russian-occupied parts of the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Kherson Oblast, may be annexed by Russia.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok