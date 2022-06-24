Speaking at an exhibition devoted to Peter the Great, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that the emperor’s Great Northern War against Sweden in 1700-1721 had been a return of historic Russian land, not a conquest of territory. "Apparently it is our fate too to return (territory) and strengthen ourselves," he said in an apparent reference to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The Kremlin's proxies in Ukraine said earlier that the Russian-occupied parts of the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Kherson Oblast, may be annexed by Russia.