Prosecutors uncover crime group that embezzled $580,000 from Defense Ministry
August 30, 2022 12:01 pm
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian law enforcement has conducted over 20 searches and seized documents and funds amounting to over Hr 17 million, $400,000, and 100,000 euros.
