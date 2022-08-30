Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 30, 2022 12:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian law enforcement has conducted over 20 searches and seized documents and funds amounting to over Hr 17 million, $400,000, and 100,000 euros.

