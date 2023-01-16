Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Prosecutors: Russia’s war has killed at least 455 children since Feb. 24.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 16, 2023 12:15 pm
Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine has killed at least 455 children and injured at least 897 children since Feb. 24, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Jan. 16. 

A Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia injured three children on Jan. 16, the Prosecutor General's Office reported. 

Ukraine’s Ombudsman’s Office also said that 336 children are missing as of Jan. 16.

The highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk Oblast, where 429 children have been killed or injured. 

These figures don't include casualties from the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, 337 educational facilities in Ukraine have been completely destroyed, and 3,126 damaged due to Russian aggression. 

