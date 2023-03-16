Prosecutors: Russian missile attack damages gas pipeline in Zaporizhzhia

A Russian missile attack damaged an industrial facility and a gas pipeline in the city of Zaporizhzhia on March 11, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

No casualties were reported.

The missile attacks started a fire in one of the city's neighborhoods, according to Zaporizhzhia's acting Mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev.

The prosecutors said that, according to preliminary information, Zaporizhzhia had been attacked with S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

The Soviet-developed S-300 is a long-range surface-to-air system capable of targeting aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. While it’s technically an air defense system, Russian forces have repurposed it to attack ground targets. When used in this way, their key difference compared to other types of missiles is their poor accuracy.

Russia has often used air defense missiles like S-300 to strike ground targets, possibly because it is running out of cruise and ballistic missiles. It is difficult for Ukraine's air defense to intercept them due to their speed.

Zaporizhzhia, a major industrial center with a hydroelectric plant, has resisted Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.



