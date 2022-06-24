Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalProsecutors identify 8 Russians involved in war crimes in Ukraine.

May 24, 2022 7:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that they had taken part in the murder of the mayor of Motyzhyn in Kyiv Oblast and the torture of Ukrainian civilians. These include Oleg Krikunov, Chingis Gonchikov, Alexander Vanchikov, Magomedmirza Suleymanov and Vitaly Dmitriev, who belong to Russia's 37th motorized infantry brigade. Three other Russians involved in the crime are Sergei Sazanov, Sergey Sazonov and Alexander Stupnitsky from Wagner, a Russian military contractor, according to Venediktova.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
