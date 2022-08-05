Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war killed 359 children, injured over 700 since Feb. 24.
August 5, 2022
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the numbers are expected to be higher since they do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and near the front line. The largest number of child casualties was recorded in Donetsk Oblast, where 371 children were either killed or injured.