Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed at least 390 children, injured 757 since Feb. 24
September 19, 2022 1:50 am
The largest number of casualties was reported in Donetsk Oblast, where 395 children have been killed or injured. Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Sept. 18 that the numbers are expected to be higher since they do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.
