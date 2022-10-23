Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 23, 2022

externalProsecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed 430 children, injured over 820 since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

October 23, 2022 9:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk Oblast, where 419 children have been killed or injured. In Kharkiv and Kyiv oblasts, 260 and 116 children have been killed and injured, respectively. These numbers, however, do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, 326 educational facilities in Ukraine have been completely destroyed and 2,663 have been damaged due to Russian aggression.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok