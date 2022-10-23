The highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk Oblast, where 419 children have been killed or injured. In Kharkiv and Kyiv oblasts, 260 and 116 children have been killed and injured, respectively. These numbers, however, do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, 326 educational facilities in Ukraine have been completely destroyed and 2,663 have been damaged due to Russian aggression.