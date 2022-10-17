Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war has killed 391 children, injured 773 since February.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 25, 2022 11:18 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk Oblast, where 400 children have been killed or injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Sept. 25. Russian forces attacked 2,500 educational sites, completely destroying 289 of them, the statement reads. The numbers do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are still ongoing.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.