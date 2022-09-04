Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed 382 children, injured over 740 since Feb. 24
September 4, 2022 10:19 am
The largest number of casualties were reported in Donetsk Oblast, where 388 children have been killed or injured, followed by Kharkiv Oblast with 204 and Kyiv Oblast with 116. The numbers of children killed and injured are expected to be higher and do not include casualties in Russian-occupied areas and near the frontline.
