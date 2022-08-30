Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalProsecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed 379 children, injured over 735 since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 9:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The numbers of children killed and injured are expected to be higher and do not include casualties in Russian-occupied areas and near the front line. The largest number of casualties was reported in Donetsk Oblast, where 388 children have been killed or injured.

