Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed 379 children, injured over 735 since Feb. 24
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 9:54 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The numbers of children killed and injured are expected to be higher and do not include casualties in Russian-occupied areas and near the front line. The largest number of casualties was reported in Donetsk Oblast, where 388 children have been killed or injured.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.