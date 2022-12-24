Prosecutor General’s Office: Russian forces committed over 49,000 crimes of aggression, war crimes
November 27, 2022 4:25 am
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Nov. 26 that 49,471 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since the start of the war.
Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have also recorded 19,139 crimes against Ukraine’s national security.
