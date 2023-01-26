Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, January 26, 2023

Prosecutor General’s Office: 3 killed, 7 wounded in Russia’s overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 2:56 pm
Share

Prosecutor General’s Office: 3 killed, 7 wounded in Russia’s overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia OblastThe consequences of the Russian attack on an energy infrastructure site in Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Jan.26. Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram.

Russian missile strike on energy infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia district overnight on Jan. 26 killed three people and injured at least seven more, according to Prosecutor General’s Office

Russian forces repeatedly attacked the site in the morning when first responders were working on the scene, reads the report. 

Information on casualties is being clarified, Prosecutor General’s Office wrote. 

Earlier, Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration reported that Russian troops launched two S-300 missiles on an energy infrastructure site in the Pavliv territorial community, located in the northeastern part of the region. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK