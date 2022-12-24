President’s Office: Russian forces kill 1 person, injure 2 on Nov. 28
November 29, 2022 11:21 am
Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that Russian forces killed one person and injured one person in Donetsk Oblast.
One person was also injured in Kharkiv Oblast.
