Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Power restored in two Sumy Oblast districts after Russian missile attacks

October 11, 2022 3:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Following Russia's missile attacks across the country, power has been restored to the Sumskyi and Okhtyrskyi districts in the oblast, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Telegram. In the rest of the oblast, power has only so far been partially restored, Zhyvytskyi said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok