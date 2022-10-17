Power restored in two Sumy Oblast districts after Russian missile attacks
October 11, 2022 3:59 am
Following Russia's missile attacks across the country, power has been restored to the Sumskyi and Okhtyrskyi districts in the oblast, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Telegram. In the rest of the oblast, power has only so far been partially restored, Zhyvytskyi said.
