Power restored in Kyiv but 5% of residents still without heating after Russian attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 11, 2023 6:17 pm
Power supply was restored to all Kyiv residents on the afternoon of March 11 after some districts were hit with interruptions related to Russia's mass missile and drone attack two days prior, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

However, 5% of the capital's residents remain without heating as a result of damage to electric cables, according to Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack across Ukraine in the early morning of March 9, killing at least six people and injuring at least seven. Numerous energy infrastructure sites were targeted.

This sixteenth mass missile strike appeared to be the largest coordinated Russian attack in months. Since October, Russia has carried out repeated attacks against Ukraine that resulted in serious damage to 40% of the country's critical energy infrastructure.

After the strikes, energy company DTEK announced that some districts would face electricity interruptions to maintain stability in the power system.

