Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, February 6, 2023

Pope Francis wants to meet with Zelensky, Putin.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 6, 2023 4:43 pm
Share

Pope Francis said in a Feb. 5 interview with Corriere della Sera that he was open to meeting both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

He said he didn’t go to Kyiv earlier because it wasn’t possible to come to the Ukrainian capital then. 

The pope added that he wanted to go to Moscow to talk to Putin at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had postponed it.

Pope Francis called for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine during his traditional Christmas Day address on Dec. 25.

“May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war,” he said.

On Dec. 14, Pope Francis asked people to spend less on Christmas celebrations, using the savings to help Ukrainians through a very difficult winter. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK