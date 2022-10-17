Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 14, 2022 7:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the YouGov-Cambridge globalism project conducted between Aug. 24 and Sept. 22, countries with the highest support for expanded sanctions against Russia due to its war in Ukraine were the U.S., U.K., Canada, Poland, Sweden, Australia, and Denmark.Turkey, Egypt, Hungary, and Indonesia had the lowest support for expanded sanctions.

