Poll: Most Western countries continue to support sanctions against Russia
October 14, 2022 7:26 pm
According to the YouGov-Cambridge globalism project conducted between Aug. 24 and Sept. 22, countries with the highest support for expanded sanctions against Russia due to its war in Ukraine were the U.S., U.K., Canada, Poland, Sweden, Australia, and Denmark.Turkey, Egypt, Hungary, and Indonesia had the lowest support for expanded sanctions.
