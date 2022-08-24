Poll: 53% of Americans say US should support Ukraine until Russia withdraws
August 24, 2022 5:39 pm
That support came from both Democratic and Republican voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Aug.24. Only 18% of respondents said they opposed supporting Ukraine.
