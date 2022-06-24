Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPolitico: Ukraine seeks long-range rocket launchers, Biden resists.

May 19, 2022 12:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian officials have pleaded with the U.S. for months to send multiple rocket launchers, but the White House is worried about expanding and prolonging the war as the weapon can be used to launch strikes inside Russia, Politico reported, citing three anonymous sources. Ukrainian officials “are growing frustrated with the Biden administration’s resistance to providing U.S.-made long-range rocket systems,” Politico added, as the weapon is critical to outgun Russia in the Donbas.

