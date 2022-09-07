Politico: France supports price cap plan on Russian gas supply put forth by Brussels
September 7, 2022 8:11 am
French President Emmanuel Macron said that if a price cap on natural gas purchased from Russia was implemented, France would be in favor of the measure, Politico reports. The EU is working on introducing radical measures to lower energy prices which will be discussed by the bloc representatives on Sept. 7 ahead of an emergency meeting of energy ministers scheduled for Sept. 9.
